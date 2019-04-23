View all in Latest
WC records sharp rise in Easter weekend road deaths

Western Cape traffic officials had hoped to reduce that number by at least 50%.

Picture: Arrive Alive
Picture: Arrive Alive
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Thirty-five people have died on the Western Cape’s roads over the Easter long weekend.

It’s a sharp rise compared with the 27 people killed over this period in 2018.

Western Cape traffic officials had hoped to reduce that number by at least 50%.

An intensive road safety enforcement plan wasn’t enough to prevent road tragedies.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa is disappointed: “We did everything in our power. We had roadblocks throughout the Western Cape province, concentrating on drunk drivers.”

Most of those who died were pedestrians.

In the worst accident, eight people died on the R316 near Caledon in a head-on collision on Monday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

