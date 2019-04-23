View all in Latest
UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark first birthday

Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, has a five-year-old brother, Prince George, and three-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate youngest son, Prince Louis. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate youngest son, Prince Louis. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
2 hours ago

LONDON - Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released three new photographs of their youngest son, Prince Louis, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday.

Two of the photographs show Louis in a woodland setting with moss stuck to his red sweater, while in a third he sports a blue jumper with a picture of a dog on the front.

All were taken this month by Kate at the family’s home in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.

Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, has a five-year-old brother, Prince George, and three-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.

