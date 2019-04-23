UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark first birthday
Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, has a five-year-old brother, Prince George, and three-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.
LONDON - Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released three new photographs of their youngest son, Prince Louis, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday.
Two of the photographs show Louis in a woodland setting with moss stuck to his red sweater, while in a third he sports a blue jumper with a picture of a dog on the front.
All were taken this month by Kate at the family’s home in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019
The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz
