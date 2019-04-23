Two trucks set alight during Dunoon protests

The City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Unit said all services were on the scene following the demonstrations over housing.

CAPE TOWN - Two trucks have been set alight during a protest in Dunoon on Tuesday.

The City of Cape Town's law enforcement unit said all services were on the scene following the demonstrations over housing.

Protesters left burning tyres on the road and fled.

The city's Wayne Dawson said: “Malibongwe Drive has been closed to all traffic.”