Trump accepts Queen's invitation to visit UK in June
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will make the trip from 3 to 5 June, according to Buckingham Palace.
LONDON - President Donald Trump has accepted Queen Elizabeth’s invitation to make a state visit to Britain in June, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.
Trump and his wife Melania will make the trip from 3 to 5 June, the palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.
Trump will hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street and the trip also coincides with events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War Two.
“The UK and United States have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests,” May said in a statement.
“The State Visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defense, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead.”
The President of The United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the UK. pic.twitter.com/e3ANW9bUKa— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2019
