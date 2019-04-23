View all in Latest
Teen due in court for allegedly murdering grandmother

It’s suspected that the teenager had an argument with the 64-year-old victim before she was killed.

43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 17-year-old boy is being kept in a place of safety in Upington after he allegedly murdered his grandmother near Groblershoop in Northern Cape.

He’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday following the incident last week.

It is suspected that the teenager had an argument with the 64-year-old victim before she was killed.

Police officers are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, adding that she had no visible injuries to her body.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said: “The Groblershoop police are investigating a case of murder following the death of a 64-year-old woman. It’s alleged the woman sustained a serious wound during a confrontation with the suspect.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

