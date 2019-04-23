-
Stay warm as cooler, wet conditions expected to continue this week
Several parts of the country have been hit by heavy rain, with the South African Weather Service warning of possible flooding.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans are being warned to brace themselves for cooler weather this week.
Several parts of the country have been hit by heavy rain, with the South African Weather Service warning of possible flooding.
The wet conditions are expected to persist in provinces including the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Free State until Wednesday.
Forecaster Bransby Bulo says: "The temperatures are dropping and we’re excepting cooler conditions with 50% showers and thundershowers for Gauteng. The temperature will be a minimum of 14 and maximum of 21."
