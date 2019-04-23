Stay warm as cooler, wet conditions expected to continue this week

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Stay warm as cooler, wet conditions expected to continue this week

Several parts of the country have been hit by heavy rain, with the South African Weather Service warning of possible flooding.

Rain on umbrella
Rain on umbrella
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans are being warned to brace themselves for cooler weather this week.

Several parts of the country have been hit by heavy rain, with the South African Weather Service warning of possible flooding.

The wet conditions are expected to persist in provinces including the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Free State until Wednesday.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo says: "The temperatures are dropping and we’re excepting cooler conditions with 50% showers and thundershowers for Gauteng. The temperature will be a minimum of 14 and maximum of 21."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA