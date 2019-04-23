Severe flooding in KZN forces closure of some schools

JOHANNESBURG – Several schools in KwaZulu-Natal have been closed due to heavy rain and flooding.

Emergency services have been busy on Tuesday morning following reports of collapsed houses and flooded schools in areas, including Malvern, Overport and Chatsworth.

Several roads in the south of the city have also been flooded or blocked after a river burst its banks and flooded a bridge.

Academic head at the Al Habib school, Zaheda Sheik has urged parents to keep their children at home.

“Many of the roads in KZN are closed due to severe flooding, some schools are actually flooded and due to this adverse weather condition, we decided to close the school until the weather becomes a bit better.

“We urge parents to keep their children at home today in order for them to be safe.”

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape in Port St Johns, hundreds of people have been evacuated due to flooding.

Displaced residents are now seeking shelter in churches and local businesses.

While in Johannesburg, emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they will remain on high alert as the rainy weather is expected to persist.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.