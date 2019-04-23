-
Sri Lanka mourns bombing victims
Chris Maroleng fired as SABC COO
Alcohol abuse putting massive strain on CT health facilities
Xasa warns of 'serious repercussions' if sports transformation targets not met
FF Plus heads to Electoral Court to get BLF off the ballot
WC traffic chief 'pleased' with officers' work over Easter weekend
Seasonal firefighters awarded for battling CT fires
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidates
South Africans take their freedoms for granted, say struggle veterans
Elections 2019: Will Patricia de Lille's Good party make a dent in WC?
IEC: Preparations on track for 8 May polls
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protests
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of elections
South Africa still waiting on post-apartheid promises
Mbeki urges respect for Sudan's sovereignty
LISTEN: SA elders reflect on 25 years of democracy
Maimane not concerned about gender quota for now
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidates
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of elections
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women's participation in sport
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor people
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promises
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA's economy
Chris Maroleng fired as SABC COO
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised
Cash-strapped Fastjet forecasts marginal profit in 2019
Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor content
Rand, bonds little changed, stocks set to open higher
Families, business owners count cost of Amcu strike
Gordhan: Eskom not about to collapse
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buy
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
CARTOON: In a Spin
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
Seasonal firefighters awarded for battling CT fires
The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service hosted a certificate ceremony thanking these heroes for their dedication.
CAPE TOWN - Ninety-one seasonal firefighters were on Tuesday lauded for their efforts in combating a series of wildfires over recent months.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service hosted a certificate ceremony thanking these heroes for their dedication.
The firefighters commenced their duties on 1 December and their contracts conclude at the end of April.
Each year, thousands of hopefuls apply for the 114 seasonal firefighter posts.
This is, however, not the end of the road for the current ‘seasonals,’ as 15 of them secured leadership posts with the Fire and Rescue Service and are currently completing their eight-month training.
Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said: “The city’s seasonal firefighters will turn in their uniforms at the end of this month after playing a key role in helping us combat wildfires during the past summer season. They are one of the number of interventions to help navigate the warmer summer season during which we have a significant increase in vegetation fires in Cape Town.”
