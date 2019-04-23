View all in Latest
Seasonal firefighters awarded for battling CT fires

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service hosted a certificate ceremony thanking these heroes for their dedication.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service hosted a certificate ceremony for 91 seasonal firefighters on 23 April 2019. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service hosted a certificate ceremony for 91 seasonal firefighters on 23 April 2019. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Ninety-one seasonal firefighters were on Tuesday lauded for their efforts in combating a series of wildfires over recent months.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service hosted a certificate ceremony thanking these heroes for their dedication.

The firefighters commenced their duties on 1 December and their contracts conclude at the end of April.

Each year, thousands of hopefuls apply for the 114 seasonal firefighter posts.

This is, however, not the end of the road for the current ‘seasonals,’ as 15 of them secured leadership posts with the Fire and Rescue Service and are currently completing their eight-month training.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said: “The city’s seasonal firefighters will turn in their uniforms at the end of this month after playing a key role in helping us combat wildfires during the past summer season. They are one of the number of interventions to help navigate the warmer summer season during which we have a significant increase in vegetation fires in Cape Town.”

