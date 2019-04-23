SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St Johns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St Johns

Defence Force Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has put together a team which will help local authorities on the ground.

Port St Johns after flooding hit after heavy rain in the area on 22 April 2019. Picture: @BantuHolomisa/Twitter
Port St Johns after flooding hit after heavy rain in the area on 22 April 2019. Picture: @BantuHolomisa/Twitter
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As some parts of the country grapple with floods due to persistent heavy rains, the South African National Defence Force has been deployed to the Eastern Cape to help with rescue and evacuation in Port St Johns due to flooding.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced in the province.

Defence Force Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has put together a team which will help local authorities on the ground.

Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said that the immediate focus will ensure everyone in need is rescued.

“Already there are members who are in the area and they’re quickly moving in to assist, working together with other disaster management teams that are on the ground.”

While there are reports of fatalities in KwaZulu-Natal where parents have been urged to keep their children at home.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA