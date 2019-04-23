SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St Johns

Defence Force Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has put together a team which will help local authorities on the ground.

JOHANNESBURG – As some parts of the country grapple with floods due to persistent heavy rains, the South African National Defence Force has been deployed to the Eastern Cape to help with rescue and evacuation in Port St Johns due to flooding.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced in the province.

Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said that the immediate focus will ensure everyone in need is rescued.

“Already there are members who are in the area and they’re quickly moving in to assist, working together with other disaster management teams that are on the ground.”

While there are reports of fatalities in KwaZulu-Natal where parents have been urged to keep their children at home.