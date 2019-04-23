SA Rugby achieves EPG transformation benchmark

The sixth report of the Eminent Persons’ Group on Transformation in Sport (EPG) was released on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - SA Rugby was one of only eight of 19 South African sporting federations that achieved their transformation targets in 2017/18.

SA Rugby achieved 60% of the targets it set itself and then agreed with the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa (SRSA) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

The EPG sets a minimum target of 50% achievement as the measure of successful compliance.

The other federations achieving the target were: table tennis, football, gymnastics, tennis, cricket, netball and basketball.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby touched on the body's efforts in transformation.

“Rugby is continuing to succeed in the transformation process and we’re pleased with the outcomes of the EPG report. We maintained a 60% achievement from the previous year against the background of rising targets.”

“We are now in the final year of our original strategic transformation plan (STP), and we have made considerable strides in the past four years. We expect that progress to continue in 2019.”

SA Rugby was praised in the report back for dedicating resources to the monitoring and evaluation of transformation data, which was noted as being of a “very high standard”.

South Africa’s national rugby teams have most recently been captained by Shakes Soyizwapi (Springbok Sevens), Phendulani Buthelezi (U20s co-captain), Zintle Mpupha (Springbok Women’s Sevens), Siya Kolisi (Springboks) and Sindi Booi (Springbok Women).