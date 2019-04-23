Returning Easter holiday goers urged to be cautious on wet roads
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says drunk driving and speeding remain the leading causes of road crashes.
JOHANNESBURG – With several deadly accidents recorded on the country's roads this Easter long weekend, motorists making their way back home are being warned to brace themselves for difficult driving conditions caused by heavy rainfall in several parts of the country.
More than 500 motorists have been arrested for various offences on the country's roads so far.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that drunk driving and speeding remain the leading causes of road crashes.
Traffic officials have appealed to motorists to exercise patience and to drive with caution as they make their way back home from the Easter long weekend.
Most parts of the country including Gauteng, the Free State, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape are experiencing heavy rain conditions.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane has urged motorists to be extra careful on the wet roads.
“And we’d like to urge those who are driving to be careful because it’s raining.”
However, Zwane said that they have experienced some positive behavioural changes from motorists this Easter.
“Majority of people reached their destinations by around 7 and 8 in the evening.”
The South African Weather Service has warned that the heavy rain conditions could lead to flooding.
