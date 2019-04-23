Rand, bonds little changed, stocks set to open higher

Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised
Business
South African markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was little changed in early trade on Tuesday with investors refraining from making large bets as markets reopened after Monday’s holiday.
At 0642 GMT, the rand traded at R14.1550 versus the dollar, 0.04% firmer than its overnight close in New York.
Government bonds were also flat, with the yield on benchmark 2026 paper at 8.465%.
Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.45%.
