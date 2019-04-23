View all in Latest
Ramaphosa in Cairo to attend summit on Sudan, Libya

African Union commission chair Moussa Faki will be there along with the Presidents of Chad, Djibouti, Rwanda, DRC and Somalia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Egypt for an African Union. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Egypt for an African Union. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
2 hours ago

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Cairo on Tuesday attending summits on Sudan and Libya hosted by his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah el-Sisi.

At least five other heads of government will join deliberations on Africa’s two most troubling issues.

It is in his capacity as rotating chair of the African Union that El-Sisi has called the summits.

African Union commission chair Moussa Faki will be there along with the Presidents of Chad, Djibouti, Rwanda, DRC and Somalia.

Five more African countries are sending foreign ministers or special advisors.

On Sudan, they will consider how best to back stability and peace following the coup ousting of Omar al-Bashir this month.

With rebel-led fighting around Tripoli, the African leaders will seek ways of dealing with the Libyan crisis and eradicate the terrorism fuelling the conflict.

