Protestors burns tyres, block road with rocks in Turfontein

JOHANNESBURG – Police are monitoring a protest in Turfontein in the south of Johannesburg where residents have barricaded roads with burning tyres.

It is not yet clear what the demonstration is about.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar said that Bellavista Road has been affected.

"Sporadic protest is happening on Bellavista Road; affected on Rifle Range Road blocked with rocks. Officers are there to monitor the situation and remove the burning tyres."