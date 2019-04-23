Prince memoir to be released in October
Publisher Penguin Random House said the book would contain previously unseen photos, scrapbooks and lyric sheets, as well as the memoir Prince had started to write.
WASHINGTON - Prince’s unfinished memoir, The Beautiful Ones, will be released in October, its publisher announced Monday - three years after the singer’s sudden death in April 2016.
The “Kid from Minneapolis,” who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose aged 57, had announced a month before his death he would tell his story in his own words in a book originally set for release in 2017.
Publisher Penguin Random House said the book - now to be released on October 29 - would contain previously unseen photos, scrapbooks and lyric sheets, as well as the memoir Prince had started to write.
“This work is not just a tribute to Prince, but an original and energizing literary work, full of Prince’s ideas and vision, his voice and image, his undying gift to the world,” Penguin Random House said of the book, which will be published by its imprint Spiegel and Brau.
The memoir will also feature an introduction by Dan Piepenbring, who collaborated with Prince on the book in the months before he died.
Prince - one of the most influential but elusive figures in music - became an international sensation in the 1980s as he popularized the Minneapolis Sound of danceable funk, with 1984’s Purple Rain often described as one of the greatest albums of all time.
Born Prince Rogers Nelson, he became famous in his later career for eccentricities that included changing his name to an unpronounceable “love symbol,” announcing his concerts at the last minute and refusing to let reporters take notes on - let alone record - encounters with him.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Five facts about Queen Elizabeth II as she turns 93
-
Pink will no longer post photos of kids online
-
Emilia Clarke's says it 'took balls' to play Daenerys on 'Game of Thrones'
-
The lies and sex of Stellenbosch, and the women who overcome them
-
Kim Kardashian West to receive top legal award
-
Infinity ink: Matching tattoos for 'Avengers' cast
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.