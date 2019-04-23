View all in Latest
Police expect to make more arrests in recent CT train attack

Police say more arrests could be made in connection with the torching of two trains at Cape Town station.

FILE: City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service personnel respond to a fire at the Cape Town station on 21 April 2019. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
FILE: City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service personnel respond to a fire at the Cape Town station on 21 April 2019. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police say that more arrests could be made in connection with the torching of two trains at Cape Town station.

Twelve coaches were destroyed causing damages of R33 million.

A man has been taken into custody.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said: “Because of the quick thinking and alertness of our security team, as well as SA Police Service officers who were at the station on Monday, the suspect was arrested and taken in for questioning, and ultimately charged.”

Walker said that police need to try and find out what the motive is behind the attacks, as he believes it’s not related to frustrations over the slow service.

He added that this latest incident will hamper service even further now.

In 2018, Prasa told Parliament that it suffered losses in the region of R636 million due to train fires over the last three-and-a-half years.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

