Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastated
EFF to commemorate May Day in Alexandra
Gauteng Education Dept receives legal claims after Driehoek walkway collapse
Knysna forest hiking trails temporarily closed amid heavy rains
Two trucks set alight during Dunoon protests
Malema: ANC 'resurrected' Mbeki because of the EFF
NPA welcomes life sentence handed down to CT child rapist
Skhumbuzo Magolaza was sentenced in the Parow Regional Court last week.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the handing down of a life sentence to a child rapist.
Skhumbuzo Magolaza was sentenced in the Parow Regional Court last week.
Magolaza was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old Delft girl in December 2016.
The NPA said Magolaza dated the child's mother and slept over on weekends. Magolaza raped the little girl on a Friday evening and then again the next day.
The victim did not disclose what had happened to her as her attacker threatened her.
Three months later, in March 2017 the child complained about a bladder infection and was taken to a doctor where it was established that she had been sexually assaulted.
