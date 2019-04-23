NPA welcomes life sentence handed down to CT child rapist

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

NPA welcomes life sentence handed down to CT child rapist

Skhumbuzo Magolaza was sentenced in the Parow Regional Court last week.

FILE: A demonstrator at the official launch of the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children Campaign. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: A demonstrator at the official launch of the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children Campaign. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the handing down of a life sentence to a child rapist.

Skhumbuzo Magolaza was sentenced in the Parow Regional Court last week.

Magolaza was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old Delft girl in December 2016.

The NPA said Magolaza dated the child's mother and slept over on weekends. Magolaza raped the little girl on a Friday evening and then again the next day.

The victim did not disclose what had happened to her as her attacker threatened her.

Three months later, in March 2017 the child complained about a bladder infection and was taken to a doctor where it was established that she had been sexually assaulted.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA