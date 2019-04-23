Mthethwa to reveal new contractors for Mama Winnie’s Brandfort house

The Arts and Culture Department has allocated a budget of R4 million for the project.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is expected to formally introduce a new contractor this week to carry out the renovation and construction of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort house.

The house where Madikizela-Mandela was banished to by the apartheid government for eight years was declared a national heritage site in 2005.

Its restoration was scheduled for completion in 2015 but never took off.

Mama Winnie passed away on Easter Monday in 2018, and during that period the embarrassing state of the monument meant to honour her was revealed.

At the time, residents of Brandfort said that House 802 had been abandoned and that criminals had turned it into their den.

A year later, Mthethwa reveals different news.

Department spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said: “The project plan, among other things, will include the restoration of the dwelling house and clinic; converting them into interpretive spaces and construction of multipurpose centre with wi-fi facilities as well as parking space.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane paid a visit to Mama Winnie’s long-time personal assistant Zodwa Zwane in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Maimane said Mama Winnie’s contribution will never be forgotten and Dobsonville thanks Sis’ Zodwa for all her work with Mama Winnie.

