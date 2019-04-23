Morgan Mamila quits as Chippa CEO
Mammila didn’t give any reasons for his departure from Chippa and could not be reached for comment on the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - Morgan Mammila has resigned with immediate effect at Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Chippa United’s chief executive officer barely four months into the job.
The former Baroka FC CEO was appointed as Chippa’s chief executive in December last year but could return to the Limpopo-based side.
Mammila broke the news on his Twitter profile, saying that he had resigned from his post at the Port Elizabeth-based side who were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup semifinal by Kaizer Chiefs over the Easter weekend.
"I have resigned as CEO of Chippa United FC with immediate effect. I will like to thank Mr Mpemgesi, Management, Technical Team, players and the loving supporters for the opportunity and support they gave to me. All the best to the team," said Mammila.
Resignation— Morgan (@MorganMammila) April 23, 2019
I have resigned as CEO of Chippa United FC with immediate effect. I will like to thank Mr Mpemgesi , Management, Technical Team, players and the loving supporters for the opportunity and support they gave to me . All the best to the team. @robertmarawa @LimSportsZone
Chippa are in action in the league on Tuesday against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
