Mkhwebane grants Gordhan deadline extension to submit affidavit

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has granted Pravin Gordhan an extension on the deadline to submit an affidavit to the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The Public Enterprises Minister was initially supposed to hand in the affidavit by 1pm on Tuesday.

Gordhan said that he wasn't given adequate time to respond.

