Mkhwebane considers invoking contempt proceedings against Sars
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has granted Pravin Gordhan’s request for a deadline extension to file an affidavit in relation to the probe. The minister now has until next Friday to respond.
PRETORIA - The Public Protector’s office says it will invoke contempt proceedings against the South African Revenue Service (Sars) if it fails to hand over documents related to its investigation into Minister Pravin Gordhan and the so-called rogue unit.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has granted Gordhan’s request for a deadline extension to file an affidavit in relation to the probe. The minister now has until next Friday to respond.
Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of improper and irregular conduct as well as a violation of the executive ethics code.
The probe follows a complaint from the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu.
The Public Protector’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said Minister Gordhan requested the deadline extension in order to allow Sars to obtain a legal opinion on whether it may handover documents for him to use in his submission.
“The Public Protector will subpoena the records in question directly from Sars and she banks on the undertaking made by acting commissioner Mark Kingon that Sars recognises her office as an independent constitutional institution as well as that he appreciates Sars’ constitutional obligation to assist the office.”
However, Segalwe warned that if Sars does not co-operate, Mkhwebane would invoke provisions of the Public Protector’s Act and initiate contempt proceedings.
Mkhwebane has urged the public to allow her to conduct this investigation without hindrance.
Popular in Politics
-
Maimane not concerned about gender quota for now
-
South Africans take their freedoms for granted, say struggle veterans
-
FF Plus heads to Electoral Court to get BLF off the ballot
-
Mbeki urges respect for Sudan’s sovereignty
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.