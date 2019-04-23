Metrorail warns of disruptions at CT station

Two trains were set on fire over the weekend, resulting in 12 coaches being gutted.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail commuters can expect disruptions when travelling from Cape Town station on Tuesday afternoon.

This is after two trains were set on fire over the weekend, resulting in 12 coaches being gutted.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fire and he's expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

This incident has resulted in losses of about R33 million.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said commuters were the ones who would be feeling the impact of the damage during the peak-time commute on Tuesday afternoon.

“We will be increasing the number of staff that will be informing commuters of those platform changes, we will also put it out on social media to try as early as possible to alert commuters of the changes they could expect this afternoon.”