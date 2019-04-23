There was a time I couldn't tell people to vote ANC, says Mbeki

Former President Thabo Mbeki is being guided by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his team on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki has signed a pledge of support in the African National Congress (ANC) pavilion at the Rand Easter Show.

The pavilion is part of the party's campaign for the upcoming elections.

It’s also a historical showcase of the ANC and the party in the Gauteng government.

“When somebody comes into this pavilion, we’re able to take them through the story and journey of the Gauteng provincial government since 2014. Those who want to join the ANC, there is space that side for the ANC membership forms and ANC regalia.”

Mbeki said there was a time when he couldn't tell people to vote for the ANC because it had veered off course.

Speaking about why he had come out to campaign for the ANC after being absent from previous recent campaigns, he explained: “Why do I do this? It’s because there was a period I could not personally, in all honesty come and say to a person ‘David, please come and vote for the ANC’, knowing very well the wrong things that were happening.”

However, he is now calling on all registered voters to put their confidence in the party.

Former President Mbeki says he is appearing now because there was a time when he couldn’t tell people to vote for the party when wrong things were happening — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 23, 2019

Mbeki says former President Motlanthe is CORRECT when he says “@MYANC must lose elections to reflect” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 23, 2019