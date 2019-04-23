View all in Latest
Mbeki urges respect for Sudan’s sovereignty

Former President Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the ongoing Au Troika Summit in Egypt being attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC's David Makhura welcomes former President Thabo Mbeki as he arrives at the Nasrec Expo for a tour of the ANC pavilion. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
The ANC's David Makhura welcomes former President Thabo Mbeki as he arrives at the Nasrec Expo for a tour of the ANC pavilion. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki says while the African Union and the international community discuss the future of Sudan, the country's sovereignty must be respected.

Mbeki visited the African National Congress (ANC) pavilion at the Rand Easter Show where he weighed in on the ongoing Au Troika Summit in Egypt being attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The sovereignty of the Sudanese people about their own future has to be respected and that’s important, there’re clearly many other people around the world who are very interested in the future of Sudan, which is good. But I’m saying that interest must not undermine the possibility of the Sudanese to exercise sovereignty.”

At the summit, African leaders will focus on "the evolution of the situation in Sudan" where protests continue after the military toppled President Omar al-Bashir.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is also the current president of the African Union.

He will receive the Chadian president Idriss Deby, Rwanda's head of state Paul Kagame, Congo's Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Somalia's Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Ramaphosa as well as Dijbouti's leader Ismail Omar Guelleh.

For Sudan, the objective "is to discuss ... the most appropriate ways to address the evolution of the situation and to contribute to stability and peace", Egypt's presidency said.

The AU on 15 April threatened to suspend Sudan if the military does not hand over power within 15 days of that date to a civilian authority.

President of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki is also expected to participate in the discussions, along with officials from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.

Additional reporting by AFP.

