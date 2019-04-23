Mbeki urges respect for Sudan’s sovereignty
Former President Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the ongoing Au Troika Summit in Egypt being attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki says while the African Union and the international community discuss the future of Sudan, the country's sovereignty must be respected.
Mbeki visited the African National Congress (ANC) pavilion at the Rand Easter Show where he weighed in on the ongoing Au Troika Summit in Egypt being attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“The sovereignty of the Sudanese people about their own future has to be respected and that’s important, there’re clearly many other people around the world who are very interested in the future of Sudan, which is good. But I’m saying that interest must not undermine the possibility of the Sudanese to exercise sovereignty.”
WATCH: President Thabo answers a question on him signing a pledge to vote for the ANC this afternoon after “staying away since the 2007 Polokwane Conference outcome”#ANCRandShow pic.twitter.com/4bpes0lYUg— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) April 23, 2019
WATCH: President Thabo Mbeki gives feedback on the ANC Pavilion at the Nasrec expo following his tour. #ANCRandShow pic.twitter.com/WP5F9dhkNi— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) April 23, 2019
WATCH: President Thabo Mbeki gives feedback on the ANC Pavilion at the Nasrec expo following his tour. #ANCRandShow pic.twitter.com/WP5F9dhkNi— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) April 23, 2019
At the summit, African leaders will focus on "the evolution of the situation in Sudan" where protests continue after the military toppled President Omar al-Bashir.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is also the current president of the African Union.
He will receive the Chadian president Idriss Deby, Rwanda's head of state Paul Kagame, Congo's Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Somalia's Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Ramaphosa as well as Dijbouti's leader Ismail Omar Guelleh.
For Sudan, the objective "is to discuss ... the most appropriate ways to address the evolution of the situation and to contribute to stability and peace", Egypt's presidency said.
The AU on 15 April threatened to suspend Sudan if the military does not hand over power within 15 days of that date to a civilian authority.
President of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki is also expected to participate in the discussions, along with officials from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.
Additional reporting by AFP.
Popular in Local
-
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives - dept
-
SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St Johns
-
IN PICTURES: Heavy rains, mudslides prompt evacuations in EC, KZN
-
South Africans take their freedoms for granted, say struggle veterans
-
Clean-up, evacuations continue in flood-hit KZN
-
Severe flooding in KZN forces closure of some schools
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.