Maimane not concerned about gender quota for now

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and the party’s premier candidates gathered in Cape Town on Tuesday to sign a pledge to create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Maimane was joined by the DA’s premier candidates from eight out of the nine provinces as they presented a 10-point plan on how the DA plans to create jobs and fight corruption as South Africans head to the polls in less than a month.

The DA leader said the party’s team of premier candidates had passed the test of time.

He said their selection was the result of a rigorous process and that by signing a jobs pledge they were showing their commitment to the people of South Africa.

“These are South Africans who demonstrated diverse skill, talent and show the people of South Africa that the DA is indeed the party for all South Africans.”

Speaking about the candidates being mostly men, with just two women, Maimane said this was the outcome of a thorough process.

“I’d want more women but I’m not going to set a quota for women because I don’t believe in quotas. I actually believe that more than anything, there will come a time and it’s coming, where you're going to have more candidates as women.”