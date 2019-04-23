Lotus River residents left frustrated as raw sewage mars long weekend activities

Community leader Paul Phillips said that residents were exposed to raw sewage during an activity day on Saturday and Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Lotus River residents are demanding that the City of Cape Town fix the ongoing sewage problem in the area after they had to endure raw human waste flowing in the streets over the long weekend.

Community leader Paul Phillips said that the waste has been flowing since Saturday.

He said that residents were exposed to raw sewage during an activity day on Saturday and Sunday, where they served hundreds of people meals on an open field.

Phillips said that there was a community event on the same field on Monday but couldn’t host it due to the sewage problem.

He added that officials visited the area but did not fix the problem.

“Children have to mind the sewage when playing. The community is frustrated. It’s a problem, a challenge and it hasn’t been addressed.”

The local ward councillor is set to meet community leaders on Tuesday regarding the ongoing issue.

