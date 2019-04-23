LISTEN: SA elders reflect on 25 years of democracy
South Africa's 25-year democracy has a lot to reflect on, and a lot to fix. But are we taking our democracy – particularly voting and its impact on ensuring the country’s success – for granted?
EWN’s Clement Manyathela and Theto Mahlakoana speak to some of the elders who helped fight for this democracy – Murphy Morobe, Barbara Maseleka and Mavuso Msimang.
Click on the podcast below to listen to their reflections:
Ahead of Freedom Day - and the celebration of 25 years of South Africa's democracy - EWN's Clement Manyathela speaks to a few special guests.
