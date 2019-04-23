View all in Latest
LISTEN: SA elders reflect on 25 years of democracy

South Africa's 25-year democracy has a lot to reflect on, and a lot to fix. But are we taking our democracy – particularly voting and its impact on ensuring the country’s success – for granted?

Nelson Mandela smiles broadly 27 April 1994 in Oshlange, near Durban, as he casts his historic vote during South Africa's first democratic and all-race general elections. Picture: AFP
Nelson Mandela smiles broadly 27 April 1994 in Oshlange, near Durban, as he casts his historic vote during South Africa's first democratic and all-race general elections. Picture: AFP
Theto Mahlakoana 22 minutes ago

South Africa's 25-year democracy has a lot to reflect on, and a lot to fix. But are we taking our democracy – particularly voting and its impact on ensuring the country’s success – for granted?

EWN’s Clement Manyathela and Theto Mahlakoana speak to some of the elders who helped fight for this democracy – Murphy Morobe, Barbara Maseleka and Mavuso Msimang.

Click on the podcast below to listen to their reflections:

EWN on 25 Years of Democracy

Ahead of Freedom Day - and the celebration of 25 years of South Africa's democracy - EWN's Clement Manyathela speaks to a few special guests.

