KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives - dept
Rescue teams have been deployed to several areas in the province for incidents, including mudslides.
JOHANNESBURG - As KwaZulu-Natal rescue services calculate the death toll following Tuesday night's floods, the local Cooperative Governance Department has reportedly put the number at 23.
Rescue teams have been deployed to several areas in the province for incidents including mudslides.
Rescue Care is working along with a number of teams trying to bring people to dry land.
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson: "Four people were killed - a family of two adults and two children. In Overport, we had a house collapse with one person killed. Three kids were washed away from a mudslide but the community managed to rescue two of them however the 15-year-old girl has passed away."
Meanwhile, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to the Eastern Cape to help with rescue and evacuation in Port St Johns due to flooding.
Hundreds of residents have been displaced in the province.
Defence Force Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has put together a team which will help local authorities on the ground.
Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said that the immediate focus will ensure everyone in need is rescued.
“Already there are members who are in the area and they’re quickly moving in to assist, working together with other disaster management teams that are on the ground.”
