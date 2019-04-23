Knysna forest hiking trails temporarily closed amid heavy rains

The park said on Tuesday that closing the trails was a precautionary measure to protect hikers in the Diepwalle and Harkerville forests.

CAPE TOWN - The Garden Route National Park says hiking trails in the Knysna forest have been temporarily closed due to wet conditions caused by heavy rain.

Hiking trails in Wilderness and Tsitsikamma remain open.

The park's Nandi Ngwadlamba said: “Because the rivers are overflowing, we had to close them (the trails) as a precautionary measure.”