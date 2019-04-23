JP Smith: Attacks on CT law enforcement officer hamper service delivery

The City of Cape Town has expressed concern after a law enforcement officer was attacked in Pelican Park over the weekend.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said that the officer was responding to a complaint of noise nuisance when he was struck by a glass bottle.

He said that the glass shards caused cuts to his head and neck and he was rushed to a hospital.

Smith said that a man was arrested for the attack.

“Some members for the community turned on the officers, forcing them to summon assistance. These attacks are of great concern; they hamper service delivery and put the city staff in danger,” Smith said.

Smith added that it’s concerning that city staff, including traffic officers and firefighters, is being attacked at least every second week.

Meanwhile, the Grassy Park community policing forum said that it is unacceptable that officials are being attacked.

Community policing forum spokesperson Phillip Bam said: “People must stop interfering with the police, stop attacking the police and allow them to do their job otherwise we’re not going to bring down the crime rate.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)