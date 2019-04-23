IEC: Preparations on track for 8 May polls
CAPE TOWN - With 14 days to go before the 8 May 2019 elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says preparations are on track.
Currently, over 26.5 million voters are eligible to cast their votes at the polls.
The provinces with the highest number of registered voters are Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
Come 8 May, millions of South Africans will flock to voting stations across the country to make a choice about the country’s future.
The IEC is hard at work ensuring that all the preparations are in place.
Staff are running through an epic checklist, including ensuring that all contracts have been signed with voting stations and that the ballot production project is completed without a hitch.
IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said that security items have also been distributed to various provinces. Over 220,000 staff have been recruited and their training is about 95% complete.
The IEC said that special vote applications for the elections have closed, and staff are now focusing on overseas voters who’ll be casting their ballots on 27 April.
“The most important thing at the moment is to ensure that the 29,000 South Africans who will be voting outside of the country get their ballots on time for Saturday (27 April),” Mamabolo said.
Mamabolo said that the national results centre is currently under construction and will be launched on 30 April.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
