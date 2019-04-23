High traffic volumes out of KZN expected as holiday goers head home
The N3 Toll Concession says it expects high traffic volumes moving out of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning as motorists continue the road back home after the Easter weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – The N3 Toll Concession says it expects high traffic volumes moving out of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning as motorists continue the road back home after the Easter weekend.
The N3 toll route had to be closed several times due to several crashes, particularly by Van Reenen's Pass.
Emergency services personnel attended to four serious collisions involving multiple vehicles along the route on Monday.
The concession's Con Roux has urged motorists to be careful.
“In particular we’ve had a number of crashes on Van Reenen's Pass as a consequence of which it became necessary to close that it and then close Tugela Plaza completely to traffic.”
Popular in Local
-
UPDATE: Tugela Plaza re-opened as multiple crash scenes cleared
-
Heavy rain could lead to flash floods, warns SA Weather Service
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
-
CT police arrest suspect in connection with train fire
-
Madikizela-Mandela’s PA 'Sis Zodwa' puts on her ANC colours for DA visit
-
Families evacuated as flooding hits parts of SA after heavy rain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.