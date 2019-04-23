High traffic volumes out of KZN expected as holiday goers head home

The N3 Toll Concession says it expects high traffic volumes moving out of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning as motorists continue the road back home after the Easter weekend.

The N3 toll route had to be closed several times due to several crashes, particularly by Van Reenen's Pass.

Emergency services personnel attended to four serious collisions involving multiple vehicles along the route on Monday.

The concession's Con Roux has urged motorists to be careful.

“In particular we’ve had a number of crashes on Van Reenen's Pass as a consequence of which it became necessary to close that it and then close Tugela Plaza completely to traffic.”