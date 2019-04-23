View all in Latest
Hendricks gets Mumbai Indians call-up

Beuran Hendricks has played 10 T20 internationals for the Proteas, taking 14 wickets while he also made his One Day International debut against Pakistan in January this year.

Proteas left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks. Picture: @Beuran_H13/Twitter.
Proteas left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks. Picture: @Beuran_H13/Twitter.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks will fly out to India after receiving a call up from IPL side Mumbai Indians to replace the injured West Indian Alzarri Joseph.

Hendricks has played 10 T20 internationals for the Proteas, taking 14 wickets while he also made his One Day International debut against Pakistan in January this year.

He will follow fellow Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn who was also called up as a replacement by the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore.

