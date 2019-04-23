Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that more extensive future plans for the utility will only become clearer in May.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that Eskom will not be able to manage financially on its own and will continue to rely on short-term cash injection until it is stabilised.
In February, the government promised the parastatal R23 billion a year bailout over the next three years. The first amount will start reflecting in its account from August.
However, Gordhan said that this will not be enough to keep Eskom afloat and that it will need more short-term cash injections.
In March, Eskom was forced to turn to the government for an emergency bailout after failing to secure an R7 billion loan from the China Development Bank.
Eskom is sitting with an R419 billion debt at the moment.
Gordhan said that more extensive future plans for the utility will only become clearer in May.
“There’s a lot of intensive technical work that’s been going on between Treasury, Public Enterprises Department and a number of external players. That technical work will be made public once the elections are over. When we have a new administration in place, we’ll then put forward a formula that’ll give more assurance on the medium and longer-term trajectory of Eskom.”
Popular in Business
-
Gordhan: Eskom not about to collapse
-
Families, business owners count cost of Amcu strike
-
Energy expert Ted Blom: Time running out for Eskom
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: report
-
Amcu members to return to work at Sibanye gold mines after strike
-
Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.