Gordhan: Eskom not about to collapse
At the weekend, it emerged that the government rushed to make R5 billion available to the cash-strapped utility much earlier than expected.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Enterprises Ministry and the Treasury say the financial and operational damage done to Eskom is huge but insist that things are under control and the utility is not on the brink of collapse.
At the weekend, it emerged that the government rushed to make R5 billion available to the cash-strapped utility much earlier than expected.
In February, the government promised the parastatal a R23 billion a year bailout over the next three years but it only expected to start receiving funds from August.
Last month, Eskom was forced to turn to the government for an emergency bailout after failing to secure an R7 billion loan from the China Development Bank.
Meanwhile, Minister Pravin Gordhan agrees: “We have the problem well under control. We understand what are the changes that need to be made. Eskom is not about to collapse. That it is in difficulty as a consequence of previous leadership we had before, and among those difficulties, are the operational difficulties, meaning providing enough energy.”
In an attempt to stabilise the power utility, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last year that Eskom would be split into three parts.
Speculation is rife that outgoing Absa CEO Maria Ramos is being considered to oversee the split after the Sunday Times reported two days ago that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wanted her to head this crucial process.
Popular in Business
-
Energy expert Ted Blom: Time running out for Eskom
-
Amcu members to return to work at Sibanye gold mines after strike
-
Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundling
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: report
-
Public holiday flight delays raise concerns over technical support
-
Huawei says launches 'world's first' 5G communications hardware for autos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.