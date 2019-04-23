Gordhan asks for deadline extension to submit affidavit to Public Protector
Mkhwebane is investigating allegations against Pravin Gordhan of improper and irregular conduct, as well as violations of the executive ethics code following a complaint from the EFF's Floyd Shivambu.
PRETORIA - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that he has asked the Public Protector for an extension on the deadline to submit an affidavit related to the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The minister has until 1pm on Tuesday to file the affidavit with Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office.
Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of improper and irregular conduct, as well as violations of the executive ethics code following a complaint from the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF)’s Floyd Shivambu.
Gordhan said that he hasn’t been given enough time to respond to Mkhwebane’s request.
The minister said that people trying to purge the legacy of state capture from government are faced with a fightback.
"You can't have seven working days to produce an expansive affidavit in response to the questions that were asked, so we've asked for a postponement and I hope we hear today what the result of that is."
Mkhwebane has strongly rejected any suggestion that there is anything untoward in pursuing this investigation.
