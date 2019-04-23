Gift of the Givers seeks R23m to complete drilling in drought-hit Makhanda

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers says it needs R23 million to complete a drilling project in the drought-stricken town of Makhanda.

Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, is in the midst of a terrible water crisis.

Over the past few months, the organisation has been hard at work, drilling boreholes and distributing bottled water to residents.

The Makhanda Municipality said that dam levels are at a critical level, despite recent rain.

The Settlers Dam situated in the west is at 7.6% capacity. The municipality says that when it hits 7.4% it will not be possible to extract water. The Howieson’s Poort Dam level to the east is at 23%.

The municipality says that it has put measures in place to curb water usage and is urging residents to reduce consumption.

Meanwhile, the Gift of the Givers has drilled 15 boreholes in the area and wants to drill at least 22 to 23 boreholes but are in need of funding.

Gift of the Givers founder and chairperson Imtiaz Sooliman says they are waiting for funds to be released by the national government.

“Our teams have been there since 9 February, and it’s costing us thousands of rands in fuel costs, daily accommodation, and our trucks are bringing bottled water, as well. It’s very expensive. So, hopefully, if funding does come through we can produce 10 million litres a day,” Sooliman said.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)