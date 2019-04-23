Gauteng Education Dept receives legal claims after Driehoek walkway collapse

Four pupils were killed and about 20 others injured when the structure came crashing down in February while pupils were making their way to class.

VANDERBIJLPARK – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his office has received countless legal documents from parents of the victims of the deadly Hoërskool Driehoek walkway collapse.

On Tuesday, Lesufi unveiled the newly built walkway at the school in Vanderbijlpark nearly three months after the tragedy.

#HoerskoolDriehoek [WATCH] MEC Panyaza Lesufi open the newly constructed walkway at HoerskoolDriehoek after the deadly collapse in February which claimed the lives of 4 pupils. TK pic.twitter.com/JJrk0lBe64 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 23, 2019

Lesufi walked across the newly built walkway constructed with steel and concrete after officially unveiling it and handing over safety documents to the school.

He confirmed his department was dealing with a number of legal claims from the families of those affected by the tragedy.

“Others have already executed the actions that they threatened to prepare documents for court or serve court papers on us,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the claims included trauma and medical bills.

“We are working on that one and I hope both parties can each find the middle ground that is acceptable,” he said.

The MEC said while he was happy with work done to construct the walkway, he believed a ceremony should be held in honour of those who lost their lives.