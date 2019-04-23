View all in Latest
FF Plus heads to Electoral Court to get BLF off the ballot

This follows the IEC’s decision to reject an FF Plus appeal against the chief electoral officers’ decision to register the BLF, which is led by Andile Mngxitama.

one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) is not giving up its fight to have Black First Land First (BLF) deregistered as a party for allowing only black people to be members.

This follows the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) decision to reject an FF Plus appeal against the chief electoral officer's decision to register the BLF, which is led by Andile Mngxitama.

The FF Plus said it would ask the Electoral Court to intervene in the matter as the BLF's membership criteria put the party in contravention of the IEC Act and the Constitution, which calls for non-racialism.

“The IEC rejected our appeal and we are going back to the Electoral Court because that is the correct procedure. So, it won’t be a technical issue [and] now we believe the merit of the case will be argued in the Electoral Court,” said party leader Pieter Groenewald.

