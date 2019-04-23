Elections 2019: Will Patricia de Lille’s Good party make a dent in WC?
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies speaks to Melanie Verwoerd, a former African National Congress MP, about what is happening in the Western Cape in the run-up to 2019 elections.
CAPE TOWN - In the run-up to the 2019 general election, CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies looks at the some of the various angles related to the polls.
Kammies speaks to Melanie Verwoerd, a former African National Congress (ANC) MP, about what is happening in the Western Cape in the run-up to 2019 elections.
Verwoerd says that about three million people have registered for elections in the Western Cape, the majority of which are women.
She says there are 34 parties contesting the 2019 election; 20 of those parties are new.
On whether Patricia de Lille’s Good party will make a dent in the province; Verwoerd says the party made a mistake to try and run a national campaign, adding that it would’ve been far better for them to stick to the Western or Northern Cape.
“The party registered and launched late. The party is a bit young to poll properly, but the polls are showing somewhere between 1.5% votes in the province.”
Verwoerd adds that the polls show that there are no threats to the Democratic Alliance (DA).
