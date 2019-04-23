EFF to commemorate May Day in Alexandra
Contrary to the latest poll by Markdata, he said only the red berets would show growth in the upcoming elections.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party will commemorate May Day in Alexandra, but not to join “artificial” African National Congress (ANC) protests.
Malema said on Tuesday the EFF and ANC were commanding support in Gauteng, but contrary to the latest poll by Markdata, he said only the red berets would show growth in the upcoming elections.
Malema said the EFF had a particularly strong support base in Alexandra.
“When we go to Alex we are not going to be joining artificial ANC protests. We are going to campaign and highlight the plight of the people of Alexandra who are living in a permanent state of crisis,” he said.
Alexandra residents recently embarked on a protest campaign to demand better services. The ANC and Democratic Alliance sparred over which party was responsible for the lack of development in the township.
