Drunk driver 11 times over legal limit arrested in Joburg
Over 500 motorists were arrested over the Easter long weekend for various offences, with the majority being for drinking and driving.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says while it’s still processing the number of road crashes and fatalities on the country’s roads over the Easter weekend, it believes there has been a reduction.
During a road safety campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said there’d been a 41% decline compared to the same period in 2018.
More than 500 motorists were arrested over the long weekend for various offences, with the majority being for drinking and driving.
A Johannesburg motorist became the drunkest driver to be arrested in South Africa after being found 11 times over the legal limit.
“He was arrested and has since been released on bail. We don’t agree with the bail because we believe he should have remained in jail until his court appearance,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.
