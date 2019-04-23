Disaster management teams count cost of flooding in EC, KZN

Hundreds of people in Port St Johns in the Easter Cape had to be evacuated from their homes on Monday due to the heavy rain.

JOHANNESBURG – Disaster management teams are assessing the damage caused by flooding in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

In Port St Johns, the OR Tambo Municipality is counting the cost of the damage and the number of displaced residents.

They have found shelter in churches and local businesses.

The municipality’s Andile Duka said that residents are now in dire need of food and clothes.

“The situation is very bad, especially in Green’s Farm because Green farm is a low-lying area. Those people have been evacuated... all of them. So far, we’ve not received any news of anyone passing because of the floods.”

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, several areas have been flooded.

Emergency service's Robert McKenzie said that a number of structures have collapsed due to the bad weather.

“Severe rains are continuing in the eThekwini area. Emergency services are extremely busy attending to the most urgent cases due to the high number of emergency cases, there are multiple structures that have collapsed. At this stage, the exact number of fatalities has not been confirmed.”