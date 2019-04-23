Disaster management teams count cost of flooding in EC, KZN
Hundreds of people in Port St Johns in the Easter Cape had to be evacuated from their homes on Monday due to the heavy rain.
JOHANNESBURG – Disaster management teams are assessing the damage caused by flooding in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
In Port St Johns, the OR Tambo Municipality is counting the cost of the damage and the number of displaced residents.
Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes on Monday due to the heavy rain.
They have found shelter in churches and local businesses.
The municipality’s Andile Duka said that residents are now in dire need of food and clothes.
“The situation is very bad, especially in Green’s Farm because Green farm is a low-lying area. Those people have been evacuated... all of them. So far, we’ve not received any news of anyone passing because of the floods.”
Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, several areas have been flooded.
Emergency service's Robert McKenzie said that a number of structures have collapsed due to the bad weather.
“Severe rains are continuing in the eThekwini area. Emergency services are extremely busy attending to the most urgent cases due to the high number of emergency cases, there are multiple structures that have collapsed. At this stage, the exact number of fatalities has not been confirmed.”
Popular in Local
-
Families evacuated as flooding hits parts of SA after heavy rain
-
Gordhan: Eskom not about to collapse
-
WC records sharp rise in Easter weekend road deaths
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
-
UPDATE: Tugela Plaza re-opened as multiple crash scenes cleared
-
Heavy rain could lead to flash floods, warns SA Weather Service
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.