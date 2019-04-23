Death toll in KZN floods rises to 32

Around 10 others are still missing, and hundreds have been displaced by the recent heavy rains.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance Department has on Tuesday confirmed the death toll from flooding has risen to 32.

Around 10 others are still missing, and hundreds have been displaced by the recent heavy rains.

Buildings and homes have also been affected, with children among those who died in mudslides.

The department's Lennox Mabaso said emergency services are working tirelessly, especially in eThekwini, where the floods were most severe.

More to follow.