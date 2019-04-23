DA not ruling out any coalitions in key election battle provinces

The DA is focusing a lot of its energy on the provinces where it hopes it can grow and add another province to govern.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is not ruling out any coalitions in key provinces but refuses to commit to any party.

Maimane was speaking during a gathering of DA premier candidates on Tuesday who signed a pledge to create more jobs.

"We announced their candidacy seven months ago because we want SAns to make informed decisions at the ballot box.



We want people to be able to research & interrogate our candidates.



We want people to study their past performances." - @MmusiMaimane #AjobinEveryHome pic.twitter.com/htQ0CZBTsZ — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 23, 2019

The party has been in charge of the Western Cape since 2009 and is looking at usurping power from the African National Congress (ANC) in provinces such as Gauteng.

But Maimane said it was too early to commit.

“I think we mustn’t get into a debate about which political party to work with… there are five principles that we have put on the table,” he said.

Maimane also presented a challenge to the ANC calling on the party to name its candidates for premier for each of the provinces.

“We’ve come here to the Western Cape [and] you have to ask yourself the question: who are the respective premier candidates that come from any other party? Certainly, I know none from the ANC,” he said.