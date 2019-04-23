CT police arrest suspect in connection with train fire

Video footage was used to identify a suspect; a 30-year-old man from Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed a suspect has been arrested in connection with the burning of two trains at Cape Town station.

One train had been torched at the station on Sunday, which led to another train catching fire.

Video footage was used to identify a suspect, a 30-year-old man from Khayelitsha.

He is expected to appear in court once charged with malicious damage to property.

A boost in security by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), provincial and local government last year, led to several months of respite from major damage to Metrorail property.

In 2018, Prasa told Parliament that it suffered losses in the region of R636 million due to train fires over the last three-and-a-half years.

The Western Cape has contributed to 71% of these losses.

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant on Monday said that video footage from the Cape Town train station shows that the incident may have been deliberate.

He said that the video placed two people, acting suspiciously, at the scene of the crime.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)