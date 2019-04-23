CT Mayor Dan Plato: Train fires remain a concern

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says while the cause of the recent fire remains unclear, more than 40 train carriages have been burnt in arson attacks since 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says that he will be calling a meeting with Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Metrorail following yet another train torching at Cape Town station.

The incident, in which two trains were burnt, occurred over the Easter long weekend.

Prasa has estimated the damage to be at least R33 million.

Plato said that the torching of trains remains concerning.

Plato will, therefore, be calling a meeting with several roleplayers to provide him with an update regarding attacks on the rail service.

“I am calling for an urgent meeting with Prasa, police and Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant so we can deal with this issue in a very appropriate manner,” said Plato.

The mayor said that while the cause of the recent fire remains unclear, more than 40 train carriages have been burnt in arson attacks since 2017.

“The perpetrators are of the opinion that they can continue doing what they want because there’s an inability from the side of the police and Prasa to deal with this.”

He has called on Metrorail to do more to address the issue.

