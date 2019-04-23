CT Mayor Dan Plato: Train fires remain a concern

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

CT Mayor Dan Plato: Train fires remain a concern

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says while the cause of the recent fire remains unclear, more than 40 train carriages have been burnt in arson attacks since 2017.

FILE: A platform at the Cape Town train station fills with smoke from a train fire. Picture: Cindy Archillies /EWN
FILE: A platform at the Cape Town train station fills with smoke from a train fire. Picture: Cindy Archillies /EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says that he will be calling a meeting with Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Metrorail following yet another train torching at Cape Town station.

The incident, in which two trains were burnt, occurred over the Easter long weekend.

Prasa has estimated the damage to be at least R33 million.

Plato said that the torching of trains remains concerning.

Plato will, therefore, be calling a meeting with several roleplayers to provide him with an update regarding attacks on the rail service.

“I am calling for an urgent meeting with Prasa, police and Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant so we can deal with this issue in a very appropriate manner,” said Plato.

The mayor said that while the cause of the recent fire remains unclear, more than 40 train carriages have been burnt in arson attacks since 2017.

“The perpetrators are of the opinion that they can continue doing what they want because there’s an inability from the side of the police and Prasa to deal with this.”

He has called on Metrorail to do more to address the issue.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA