Clean-up, evacuations continue in flood-hit KZN

Residents who have lost their houses in the floods have taken shelter at various churches and community halls.

Damage to property in Rockview Road, Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, during flooding in late April 2019. Picture: Supplied.
Damage to property in Rockview Road, Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, during flooding in late April 2019. Picture: Supplied.
Shamiela Fisher 55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube says clean-up operations are underway following heavy rainfall that left 23 people dead.

Residents who lost their houses in the floods have taken shelter at various churches and community halls.

Evacuations continue in places such as Umlazi which has been worst affected.

Dube-Ncube said the department would continue to help residents.

“We’ve also pleaded with the community to make their way home earlier because once it gets dark, and we’re told the rain will continue in the afternoon, some roads are going to be closed due to the inaccessibility of areas.”

Meanwhile, the Port St Johns local municipality in the Eastern Cape said approximately 450 residents had been affected by floods in the town.

The municipality’s Ayanda Gantsho said evacuated residents had been moved to various halls for shelter.

“There are some local businesses assisting us with blankets and food. The health department committed that it will assist those who need assistance with medication. Sassa (South African Social Services Agency) and the social development department also donated food parcels.”

