Clean-up, evacuations continue in flood-hit KZN
Residents who have lost their houses in the floods have taken shelter at various churches and community halls.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube says clean-up operations are underway following heavy rainfall that left 23 people dead.
Residents who lost their houses in the floods have taken shelter at various churches and community halls.
Evacuations continue in places such as Umlazi which has been worst affected.
Dube-Ncube said the department would continue to help residents.
“We’ve also pleaded with the community to make their way home earlier because once it gets dark, and we’re told the rain will continue in the afternoon, some roads are going to be closed due to the inaccessibility of areas.”
#KZNFloods WATCH: Water gushes past the Resevoir Hills M19 Informal Settlement in Durban during the ongoing floods. Video: @noksy_k pic.twitter.com/uAzMuDaFpr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 23, 2019
#DurbanFloods this is by my home in Umlazi Durban 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4Q52MnKfSd— 1ndile😎🇿🇦♥ (@maplayar) April 23, 2019
Rescue efforts have been halted at a house in Malvern where a house collapsed due to #DurbanFloods. A young boy and a woman are confirmed dead. Two others have been taken to hospital.— Kheswantino (@mawandekheswa) April 23, 2019
It is believed that 2 kids and 1 adult are still trapped. pic.twitter.com/RXVGWKqUj8
Meanwhile, the Port St Johns local municipality in the Eastern Cape said approximately 450 residents had been affected by floods in the town.
The municipality’s Ayanda Gantsho said evacuated residents had been moved to various halls for shelter.
“There are some local businesses assisting us with blankets and food. The health department committed that it will assist those who need assistance with medication. Sassa (South African Social Services Agency) and the social development department also donated food parcels.”
Popular in Local
-
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives - dept
-
SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St Johns
-
South Africans take their freedoms for granted, say struggle veterans
-
IN PICTURES: Heavy rains, mudslides prompt evacuations in EC, KZN
-
Severe flooding in KZN forces closure of some schools
-
Families evacuated as flooding hits parts of SA after heavy rain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.