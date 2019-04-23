City of Joburg condemns vandalism of Rea Vaya station

It’s understood community members damaged the Bosmont bus station during a service delivery protest on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has condemned the vandalism of Rea Vaya's Bosmont station in the Zamimpilo informal settlement on the West Rand.

Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhuba has described the attack as an unfortunate act of lawlessness.

The MMC urged police to arrest those responsible.

The city's Benny Makgoga said: “Unfortunately, one of our station close along Commando Road next to High Gate Shopping Mall was vandalised and it is badly damaged.”