City of Joburg condemns vandalism of Rea Vaya station

It’s understood community members damaged the Bosmont bus station during a service delivery protest on Sunday.

The Rea Vaya bus station in the Zamimpilo Informal Settlement on Commando Road between Main Reef & Albertina Sisulu Rd which was vandalised on Sunday. Picture: @AskTheChiefJMPD/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has condemned the vandalism of Rea Vaya's Bosmont station in the Zamimpilo informal settlement on the West Rand.

It’s understood community members damaged the bus station during a service delivery protest on Sunday.

Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhuba has described the attack as an unfortunate act of lawlessness.

The MMC urged police to arrest those responsible.

The city's Benny Makgoga said: “Unfortunately, one of our station close along Commando Road next to High Gate Shopping Mall was vandalised and it is badly damaged.”

