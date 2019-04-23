-
City of Joburg condemns vandalism of Rea Vaya station
It’s understood community members damaged the Bosmont bus station during a service delivery protest on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has condemned the vandalism of Rea Vaya's Bosmont station in the Zamimpilo informal settlement on the West Rand.
It’s understood community members damaged the bus station during a service delivery protest on Sunday.
Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhuba has described the attack as an unfortunate act of lawlessness.
The MMC urged police to arrest those responsible.
The city's Benny Makgoga said: “Unfortunately, one of our station close along Commando Road next to High Gate Shopping Mall was vandalised and it is badly damaged.”
Timeline
-
City of Joburg sues Lindiwe Sisulu over R500k for unpaid utilities bill - report2 days ago
-
City of Joburg responds to claims over David Tembe’s powers at JMPD5 days ago
-
Lieutenants ready to speak out against JMPD chief David Tembe's 'misconduct'6 days ago
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from governmenta week ago
Popular in Local
-
Drunk driver 11 times over legal limit arrested in Joburg6 hours ago
-
UPDATE: Fired SABC COO Chris Maroleng to appeal disciplinary findings3 hours ago
-
Malema: ANC 'resurrected' Mbeki because of the EFF2 hours ago
-
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives - dept9 hours ago
-
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastatedone hour ago
-
Clean-up, evacuations continue in flood-hit KZN5 hours ago
