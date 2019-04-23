City of CT won’t relax water restrictions just yet

Levels at dams supplying the city have declined by 0.8% over the past week and currently stand at 47.5% on average.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's unable to relax water restrictions at this stage.

There is still uncertainty about actual rainfall levels for the 2019 winter.

Levels at dams supplying the city have declined by 0.8% over the past week and currently stand at 47.5% on average.

Mayco member for Water Xanthea Limberg said the municipality will continue to monitor dam levels and will be able to make a determination when there is greater certainty about rainfall.

Limberg says level three restrictions will remain in place to aid dam recovery.

“Consumption remains far below the permitted 650 million litres of collective usage as per level three water restrictions and we want to commend residents for their water-saving efforts.”

Cape Town's collective water consumption for the past week increased by three million litres to 585 million per day.